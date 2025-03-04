Goalless Stalemate: Al-Nassr Faces Esteghlal Without Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence was felt as Al-Nassr played Esteghlal to a goalless draw in the AFC Champions League Elite second round opener.

Jhon Duran and Sadio Mane had the best chances for Al-Nassr, but Esteghlal's goalkeeper was in top form to keep his team in the match.

Al-Nassr coach Stefano Pioli remains optimistic, stating the importance of the upcoming second leg in Riyadh to secure a quarterfinal spot.

