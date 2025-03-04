Clash of Titans: India vs. Australia in ICC Champions Trophy Semifinal Showdown

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has expressed strong confidence in India's potential to triumph over Australia in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy semifinal clash at the Dubai International Stadium. The match, set for Tuesday, promises to rekindle the long-standing rivalry between the two cricketing powerhouses.

The Indian team, backed by recent winning streaks and a favorable record, heads into the knockout stage with high expectations. However, Australia is known for its ability to perform under pressure, despite missing some key players.

In addition to Shukla, Mohammed Shami's coach, Badruddin Siddiqui, provided insights, praising the strength of India's batting lineup and spin attack. The squads are led by captains Rohit Sharma for India and Steve Smith for Australia, featuring prominent players like Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell.

(With inputs from agencies.)