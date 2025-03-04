Shake-Up in Pakistan Cricket: New Faces and Leadership for New Zealand Tour

In a significant shake-up, Pakistan has revised its T20I cricket lineup for the upcoming New Zealand series, sidelining renowned players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from captaincy responsibilities. Salman Ali Agha takes the helm, with Shadab Khan named vice-captain, heralding a strategic shift following Pakistan's disappointing Champions Trophy campaign.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) cites preparations for the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 and ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 as the impetus for these changes. Newcomers such as Abdul Samad and Hasan Nawaz join the T20I squad, while changes also extend to the ODI squad with additions like Akif Javed and Mohammad Ali.

Amidst these changes, various players face injury setbacks. Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub are out on medical grounds but are expected to recover by the Pakistan Super League 10 in April 2025. The tour will also feature interim head coach Aqib Javed and the newly appointed batting coach Mohammad Yousuf.

