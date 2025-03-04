New Zealand Gears Up for Tough Battle Against South Africa in ICC Semifinal
Ahead of their crucial ICC Champions Trophy semifinal against South Africa in Lahore, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner remains optimistic about his team's chances on a less spin-friendly pitch. With a balanced South African bowling attack looming, Santner emphasizes the need for strategic play to break South Africa's winning streak.
Approaching the decisive ICC Champions Trophy semifinal in Lahore, New Zealand's captain, Mitchell Santner, expressed confidence about facing South Africa on a pitch expected to offer less spin than Dubai's. Santner's team is set to confront a formidable Proteas spin line-up, featuring Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Aiden Markram.
Addressing the press ahead of the match, Santner acknowledged the well-rounded nature of the South African team, highlighting their four-seamer strategy. 'Lahore will likely suit this setup better, offering less spin than Dubai. Our batters should find it advantageous,' he remarked.
Reflecting on New Zealand's preparation, Santner mentioned their focus on consistent performance, stressing their readiness to take on a strong South African side. 'It's a knockout stage, and we are prepared for it,' he said optimistically.
