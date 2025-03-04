Left Menu

New Zealand Gears Up for Tough Battle Against South Africa in ICC Semifinal

Ahead of their crucial ICC Champions Trophy semifinal against South Africa in Lahore, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner remains optimistic about his team's chances on a less spin-friendly pitch. With a balanced South African bowling attack looming, Santner emphasizes the need for strategic play to break South Africa's winning streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:30 IST
New Zealand Gears Up for Tough Battle Against South Africa in ICC Semifinal
NZ skipper Mitchell Santner (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Approaching the decisive ICC Champions Trophy semifinal in Lahore, New Zealand's captain, Mitchell Santner, expressed confidence about facing South Africa on a pitch expected to offer less spin than Dubai's. Santner's team is set to confront a formidable Proteas spin line-up, featuring Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Aiden Markram.

Addressing the press ahead of the match, Santner acknowledged the well-rounded nature of the South African team, highlighting their four-seamer strategy. 'Lahore will likely suit this setup better, offering less spin than Dubai. Our batters should find it advantageous,' he remarked.

Reflecting on New Zealand's preparation, Santner mentioned their focus on consistent performance, stressing their readiness to take on a strong South African side. 'It's a knockout stage, and we are prepared for it,' he said optimistically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025