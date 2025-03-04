Ferrari Triumphs in Legal Battle Over Technical Talent

In a recent legal victory, Ferrari has blocked Enrico Cardile, their former chassis technical director, from joining Formula One rivals Aston Martin until mid-2025. The court decision enforces a non-compete clause and aims to prevent Aston Martin from gaining a premature competitive edge by hiring Cardile.

The ruling from a Modena court came amid claims that Cardile, a long-serving Ferrari employee, was violating his non-compete agreement, risking significant disadvantage to Ferrari. The injunction demands he halt collaboration with Aston Martin until July 18, 2025, after a critical mid-season phase.

As Aston Martin prepares for the 2026 season with new designs under Adrian Newey, the legal dispute remains ongoing. The team has refrained from commenting further, maintaining that the matter involves only Cardile, Ferrari, and legal representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)