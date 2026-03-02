Pendulum of Justice: Legal Cases in Jammu and Kashmir
Over 12,500 legal cases involving government departments remain unresolved in Jammu and Kashmir. The government secured wins in 3,700 cases over two years. Jammu region has 4,101 pending cases, while Kashmir Valley has 8,428. Srinagar district shows highest pendencies at 3,503 unresolved cases.
- Country:
- India
Data reveals a staggering backlog of over 12,500 government-related legal cases in Jammu and Kashmir, as per official records. While the government succeeded in 3,700 verdicts over two years, the pendency remains significant across regions.
In Jammu, 4,101 cases are waiting courtroom conclusions, with the majority amassed in Jammu district itself, accounting for 1,507 cases. Yet, the region saw 931 cases decided in its favor.
Conversely, the Kashmir Valley faces a larger challenge with 8,428 pending cases. Srinagar district is notably burdened, holding 3,503 unresolved litigations. Despite this, 1,966 favorable judgments were recorded for the government in recent years.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- legal cases
- government
- pendency
- courts
- verdicts
- Srinagar
- backlog
- judgments
ALSO READ
The Hidden Costs of Digital Dependency: A Growing Mental Health Crisis
Diverse Sports Triumphs: From Courts to Seas
Justice Karthik Advocates for Expedited Case Resolution in Telangana Courts
Bomb Threats Shake Courts in Warangal and Lucknow, Heightened Security Ensues
Yogi Adityanath Courts Japanese Investment in Thriving Uttar Pradesh