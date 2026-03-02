Pendulum of Justice: Legal Cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Data reveals a staggering backlog of over 12,500 government-related legal cases in Jammu and Kashmir, as per official records. While the government succeeded in 3,700 verdicts over two years, the pendency remains significant across regions.

In Jammu, 4,101 cases are waiting courtroom conclusions, with the majority amassed in Jammu district itself, accounting for 1,507 cases. Yet, the region saw 931 cases decided in its favor.

Conversely, the Kashmir Valley faces a larger challenge with 8,428 pending cases. Srinagar district is notably burdened, holding 3,503 unresolved litigations. Despite this, 1,966 favorable judgments were recorded for the government in recent years.