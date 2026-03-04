Left Menu

Adidas Store in Middle East Bombed Amidst Rising Tensions

The CEO of Adidas, Bjorn Gulden, announced at a press conference that one of the company's stores in the Middle East has been bombed. He also stated that employees are currently taking shelter due to the incident, highlighting the rising tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 15:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a startling revelation, Adidas' CEO Bjorn Gulden confirmed on Wednesday that a company store in the Middle East suffered from a bombing attack.

Gulden disclosed this during a press conference, adding that staff members are currently seeking refuge in shelters as tensions escalate in the area.

The incident puts a spotlight on the heightened instability affecting businesses operating in the region.

