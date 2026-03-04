Adidas Store Hit Amidst Escalating Middle East Conflict
An Adidas franchise store in Israel was hit by a bomb amidst the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the store was closed at the time. The situation continues to affect Adidas' operations in the region, with temporary store closures and anticipated revenue impacts.
An Adidas franchise store in Israel was struck by a bomb, but there were no injuries as the store was closed, confirmed Adidas' chief commercial officer, Mathieu Sidokpohou, during a Wednesday press conference. Amidst the unfolding war in Iran, safety remains the top priority for the company.
In neighboring regions, including Dubai, many stores have temporarily shut down or are operating with minimal staff due to the escalating U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, impacting commercial activities significantly.
Adidas CEO, Bjorn Gulden, acknowledged the situation's impact on their operations in the Middle East, comprising 350 chain and franchise stores employing around 3,000 people. The company anticipates revenue losses due to these disruptions and delays in product shipments.