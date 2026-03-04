Left Menu

Adidas Store Hit Amidst Escalating Middle East Conflict

An Adidas franchise store in Israel was hit by a bomb amidst the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the store was closed at the time. The situation continues to affect Adidas' operations in the region, with temporary store closures and anticipated revenue impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 16:31 IST
Adidas Store Hit Amidst Escalating Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Adidas franchise store in Israel was struck by a bomb, but there were no injuries as the store was closed, confirmed Adidas' chief commercial officer, Mathieu Sidokpohou, during a Wednesday press conference. Amidst the unfolding war in Iran, safety remains the top priority for the company.

In neighboring regions, including Dubai, many stores have temporarily shut down or are operating with minimal staff due to the escalating U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, impacting commercial activities significantly.

Adidas CEO, Bjorn Gulden, acknowledged the situation's impact on their operations in the Middle East, comprising 350 chain and franchise stores employing around 3,000 people. The company anticipates revenue losses due to these disruptions and delays in product shipments.

TRENDING

1
Israel's Stern Warning: Iranian Leaders Targeted Amid Heightened Tensions

Israel's Stern Warning: Iranian Leaders Targeted Amid Heightened Tensions

 Israel
2
U.S. Senate Faces Vote on Iran War Powers Resolution

U.S. Senate Faces Vote on Iran War Powers Resolution

 Global
3
Telangana Man Survives Abu Dhabi Attack Amid Gulf Tensions

Telangana Man Survives Abu Dhabi Attack Amid Gulf Tensions

 India
4
Escalation in the Middle East: US-Israeli Strikes Devastate Iran

Escalation in the Middle East: US-Israeli Strikes Devastate Iran

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026