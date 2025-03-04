High Stakes Showdown: South Africa vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy Semifinal

In a highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy semifinal, South Africa is set to face New Zealand in Lahore, with both teams battling for a final spot against India. South African captain Temba Bavuma praised the disciplined Kiwi bowling attack, anticipating a strong competition.

Bavuma detailed the formidable challenge posed by New Zealand's bowlers, noting the difficulties batters might face. He expressed confidence in South Africa's own bowling abilities and emphasized the importance of performance on the day. He also provided updates on Aiden Markram's fitness and the presence of reserve player George Linde amid health recoveries.

As they prepare to counter New Zealand's Kane Williamson, who has historically troubled the Proteas, Bavuma outlined the team's deliberate strategy. Reflecting on their recent experiences playing against New Zealand in a tri-series, he highlighted the tactical insights gained, poised to optimize their play on the Lahore pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)