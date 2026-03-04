Left Menu

Johor Darul Ta'zim Triumphs in Asian Champions League: A Step Toward Quarter-Finals

Johor Darul Ta'zim secured a 3-1 victory over Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the Asian Champions League Elite, positioning them for a quarter-final appearance. A red card for Hiroshima's Kim Ju-sung provided an advantage for JDT, which was maximized with goals from Aketxe, Bergson, and Guilherme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:30 IST
Johor Darul Ta'zim Triumphs in Asian Champions League: A Step Toward Quarter-Finals

Hosts Johor Darul Ta'zim took a significant step toward the Asian Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Sanfrecce Hiroshima. Reduced to 10 men early on, the Japanese side struggled against the Malaysian champions.

A red card for Kim Ju-sung, dismissed for a second bookable offence, left Hiroshima vulnerable. Johor capitalized through goals from Ager Aketxe, Bergson da Silva, and Marcos Guilherme, though Aketxe acknowledged the need for further work ahead of the second leg due to conceding a late own goal.

Meanwhile, Vissel Kobe secured a 1-0 victory against FC Seoul, thanks to Matheus Thuler's goal. The ongoing Middle Eastern crisis has affected upcoming matches, with games postponed after U.S. and Israeli actions in Iran.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Chokes Oil Supply

Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Chokes Oil Supply

 Global
2
Indian Army Seeks New Recruits: Massive Porter Recruitment Drive Announced

Indian Army Seeks New Recruits: Massive Porter Recruitment Drive Announced

 India
3
SBI's Expansive Hiring: Boosting Workforce for Future Growth

SBI's Expansive Hiring: Boosting Workforce for Future Growth

 India
4
Strategic Skies: Air India Expands Routes Amid West Asia Crisis

Strategic Skies: Air India Expands Routes Amid West Asia Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026