Johor Darul Ta'zim Triumphs in Asian Champions League: A Step Toward Quarter-Finals

Hosts Johor Darul Ta'zim took a significant step toward the Asian Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Sanfrecce Hiroshima. Reduced to 10 men early on, the Japanese side struggled against the Malaysian champions.

A red card for Kim Ju-sung, dismissed for a second bookable offence, left Hiroshima vulnerable. Johor capitalized through goals from Ager Aketxe, Bergson da Silva, and Marcos Guilherme, though Aketxe acknowledged the need for further work ahead of the second leg due to conceding a late own goal.

Meanwhile, Vissel Kobe secured a 1-0 victory against FC Seoul, thanks to Matheus Thuler's goal. The ongoing Middle Eastern crisis has affected upcoming matches, with games postponed after U.S. and Israeli actions in Iran.