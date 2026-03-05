Thrilling Victories Propel Australia and South Korea into Women's Asian Cup Quarter-Finals

Hosts Australia and 2022 finalists South Korea have advanced to the Women's Asian Cup quarter-finals with commanding victories over Iran and the Philippines, respectively.

Australia achieved a decisive 4-0 win against Iran, with standout performances from Alanna Kennedy, who scored twice, and Mary Fowler, marking her return from injury with a goal. In a separate match, South Korea secured a 3-0 triumph over the Philippines, highlighted by Park Soo-jeong's exceptional goal.

The wins position both teams strongly for the upcoming matches, where Australia will face South Korea, and the Philippines will battle Iran for a potential quarter-final spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)