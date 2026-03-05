Left Menu

Thrilling Victories Propel Australia and South Korea into Women's Asian Cup Quarter-Finals

Australia and South Korea advanced to the Women's Asian Cup quarter-finals after defeating Iran and the Philippines, respectively. Australia triumphed with a 4-0 win, while South Korea secured a 3-0 victory. Key performances included goals by Alanna Kennedy and Park Soo-jeong. Upcoming matches include Australia versus South Korea and the Philippines against Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:12 IST
Thrilling Victories Propel Australia and South Korea into Women's Asian Cup Quarter-Finals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hosts Australia and 2022 finalists South Korea have advanced to the Women's Asian Cup quarter-finals with commanding victories over Iran and the Philippines, respectively.

Australia achieved a decisive 4-0 win against Iran, with standout performances from Alanna Kennedy, who scored twice, and Mary Fowler, marking her return from injury with a goal. In a separate match, South Korea secured a 3-0 triumph over the Philippines, highlighted by Park Soo-jeong's exceptional goal.

The wins position both teams strongly for the upcoming matches, where Australia will face South Korea, and the Philippines will battle Iran for a potential quarter-final spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NATO's Strategic Vigilance Amid Rising Tensions

NATO's Strategic Vigilance Amid Rising Tensions

 Belgium
2
China's Ambitious Five-Year Plan: Balancing Growth, Tech, and Tensions

China's Ambitious Five-Year Plan: Balancing Growth, Tech, and Tensions

 China
3
From Fields to Finances: Young Farmer's Son Cracks CA Exam

From Fields to Finances: Young Farmer's Son Cracks CA Exam

 India
4
AC Milan's Crucial Derby Clash: Old Rivals, New Stakes

AC Milan's Crucial Derby Clash: Old Rivals, New Stakes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026