Thrilling Victories Propel Australia and South Korea into Women's Asian Cup Quarter-Finals
Australia and South Korea advanced to the Women's Asian Cup quarter-finals after defeating Iran and the Philippines, respectively. Australia triumphed with a 4-0 win, while South Korea secured a 3-0 victory. Key performances included goals by Alanna Kennedy and Park Soo-jeong. Upcoming matches include Australia versus South Korea and the Philippines against Iran.
Hosts Australia and 2022 finalists South Korea have advanced to the Women's Asian Cup quarter-finals with commanding victories over Iran and the Philippines, respectively.
Australia achieved a decisive 4-0 win against Iran, with standout performances from Alanna Kennedy, who scored twice, and Mary Fowler, marking her return from injury with a goal. In a separate match, South Korea secured a 3-0 triumph over the Philippines, highlighted by Park Soo-jeong's exceptional goal.
The wins position both teams strongly for the upcoming matches, where Australia will face South Korea, and the Philippines will battle Iran for a potential quarter-final spot.
(With inputs from agencies.)
