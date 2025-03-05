Major Moves and Injuries Shake Up the Sports World

In the latest shake-up across various sports, the NFL saw notable roster changes and contracts. Seattle Seahawks released four players saving $27.25 million in cap space, while the New York Jets parted ways with former All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, cutting $29.9 million from their payroll.

Adding to the NFL's buzzing off-season, the Dallas Cowboys secured a significant deal with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa for $80 million over four years, guaranteeing $58 million. In an unfortunate turn, Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is out for the season due to a torn ACL sustained during a recent game.

Meanwhile, tennis enthusiasts witnessed alterations at Indian Wells, with world number one Aryna Sabalenka favoring the faster courts. As the U.S. women aim to break a title drought at Indian Wells, notable players like Madison Keys express optimism. The sports landscape continues to evolve with these dynamic developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)