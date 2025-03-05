East Bengal FC Eyes Continental Glory Against FC Arkadag
East Bengal FC is set to face FC Arkadag in the AFC Challenge League quarter-final in Kolkata. The Red and Gold Brigade aims to overcome the disappointment of missing the ISL playoffs by advancing in this international competition, supported by their passionate fans and building on their strong group-stage performance.
East Bengal FC is poised to clash with Turkmenistan's FC Arkadag in the AFC Challenge League quarter-final opener at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, according to the ISL's official site.
Having topped Group A with an impressive record, East Bengal seeks redemption after a challenging ISL season.
Head coach Oscar Bruzon emphasized the importance of the match, while captain Saul Crespo highlighted their national representation. A passionate home crowd is expected to boost East Bengal's bid for semi-final progress in this critical international fixture.
