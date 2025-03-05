East Bengal FC Eyes Continental Glory Against FC Arkadag

East Bengal FC is poised to clash with Turkmenistan's FC Arkadag in the AFC Challenge League quarter-final opener at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, according to the ISL's official site.

Having topped Group A with an impressive record, East Bengal seeks redemption after a challenging ISL season.

Head coach Oscar Bruzon emphasized the importance of the match, while captain Saul Crespo highlighted their national representation. A passionate home crowd is expected to boost East Bengal's bid for semi-final progress in this critical international fixture.

(With inputs from agencies.)