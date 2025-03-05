Milestone Moments and Dramatic Twists in Sports: LeBron's Record, Injuries, and Contracts

LeBron James achieved an unparalleled feat on Tuesday, becoming the first-ever NBA player to score a cumulative 50,000 points. This landmark was reached during the Lakers' decisive victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, marking another storied chapter in James' illustrious career.

In other updates, Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. is now sidelined week-to-week with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain sustained in a narrow loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Meanwhile, the NFL spotlight shines on Saquon Barkley, whose new $41.2 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles sets a new precedent for running backs as he becomes the first to earn over $20 million annually.

Tennis, too, captures attention with Aryna Sabalenka expressing enthusiasm for Indian Wells' faster court surfaces, while Emma Raducanu's Dubai match was marred by a distressing incident involving a stalker. Amid these compelling narratives, FC Cincinnati battled to a 1-1 draw against Tigres UANL in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)