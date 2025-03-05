High-Scoring Thrillers Ignite Gurugram's Elite Cricket Tournament

The Servotech Sports Elite Cricket Tournament, held in Gurugram, provided cricket enthusiasts with gripping, high-scoring matches over the weekend, as confirmed by a release from Servotech Sports.

The weekend's opening match saw Dynamic Daredevils triumph in a nail-biting, four-wicket victory against Royal Rangers. The Rangers initially set a solid score of 227/4 in 20 overs, only to be outplayed by Daredevils, who chased it down with two balls remaining, thanks to an impressive batting lineup.

In another electric display of cricket, Supreme Spartans achieved 296 runs in 20 overs, driven by Garv Dhingra's phenomenal 140 off 53 balls. Meanwhile, Victory Vipes' powerful partnership of Keshav and Sandeep Mehra nearly cinched a win but fell short. The weekend concluded with Mightly Mavericks overwhelming Victory Vipes by 98 runs, solidifying their lead in the tournament.

