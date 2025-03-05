Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: A New Era for Kabaddi

The much-anticipated Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 is set to revolutionize the kabaddi landscape with its inaugural tournament. Scheduled to kick off on March 6, the event will witness participation from six new franchise-backed teams and six seasoned competitors from the Yuva Kabaddi Series division rounds.

The championship will feature 12 teams divided into Pool A and Pool B based on their rankings in the 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series, held in December 2024 and January 2025. Teams such as Yuva Mumba, Yuva Paltan, and Yuva Yoddhas, among others, are set to battle for top honors at the Vandna Kataria Indoor Stadium in Haridwar.

According to Vikas Gautam, CEO of Yuva Kabaddi Series, the introduction of franchise-backed teams aims to enhance the competitive spirit and provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent. With a prize pool of over Rs1.32 crore, the tournament not only promises thrilling matches but also substantial financial incentives for teams and standout players.

