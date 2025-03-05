Left Menu

West Zone Triumph: Akshita, Patel, Inani, and Gargote Advance to National Finals

Akshita Jain, Jval Saurin Patel, Darpan Inani, and Tanaji Gargote emerged victorious in the West Zone finals of the Skillhub Online Games Grandmasters Series. They now proceed to the national finals in New Delhi. The event promotes mind sports and e-sports through structured competitive formats.

Updated: 05-03-2025 14:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of skill and strategy, Akshita Jain, Jval Saurin Patel, Darpan Inani, and Tanaji Gargote have claimed victory in their respective categories at the West Zone finals of the inaugural Skillhub Online Games Grandmasters Series.

Akshita took home gold in the Indian Chess Masters women's category, succeeding over Swera Bragance and Dnyanada Unmesh Gujarathi, who won silver and bronze, respectively. Meanwhile, Mohammed Nubairshah Shaik and Wagh Suyog followed closely behind Patel in the men's division.

The event, concluding on Tuesday, saw 12 finalists being awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Scholarship. As the competition shifts to other zones, the anticipation builds for the national finals, with New Delhi poised to host the grand conclusion of this initiative promoting mind sports and e-sports.

