West Zone Triumph: Akshita, Patel, Inani, and Gargote Advance to National Finals

In a display of skill and strategy, Akshita Jain, Jval Saurin Patel, Darpan Inani, and Tanaji Gargote have claimed victory in their respective categories at the West Zone finals of the inaugural Skillhub Online Games Grandmasters Series.

Akshita took home gold in the Indian Chess Masters women's category, succeeding over Swera Bragance and Dnyanada Unmesh Gujarathi, who won silver and bronze, respectively. Meanwhile, Mohammed Nubairshah Shaik and Wagh Suyog followed closely behind Patel in the men's division.

The event, concluding on Tuesday, saw 12 finalists being awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Scholarship. As the competition shifts to other zones, the anticipation builds for the national finals, with New Delhi poised to host the grand conclusion of this initiative promoting mind sports and e-sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)