Virat Kohli's Masterclass Leads India to ICC Champions Trophy Final

Virat Kohli's impressive 84-run innings guided India to the ICC Champions Trophy final, overshadowing Australia's efforts. Kohli's passion for cricket remains undiminished as he spoke about his love for the game. India's victory showcased superb teamwork, setting the stage for a thrilling final against New Zealand and South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:22 IST
Virat Kohli. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a thrilling semifinal match against Australia, Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli delivered a match-winning performance, scoring 84 runs in 98 balls. His involvement led India to secure a place in the ICC Champions Trophy finals. Displaying his enduring passion for cricket, Kohli said his love for the game drives his performance.

After the match, Kohli reflected on his approach, emphasizing the importance of excitement for key matches and adapting to the situation, particularly with efficient running between the wickets. His strategy, combined with contributions from teammates like Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, resulted in India achieving a hard-fought victory.

Australia, after winning the toss, set a target of 264 runs, with notable innings from Steve Smith and Alex Carey. However, India's bowling unit, led by Shami and supported by Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja, managed to restrict Australia's total. India achieved the target with contributions from several key players, finishing at 267/6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

