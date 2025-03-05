Soccer-Thorns, US forward Wilson announces pregnancy

U.S. national team forward Sophia Wilson announced she was pregnant on Wednesday, days before her NWSL side Portland Thorns were set to kick off the new season. The 2022 NWSL MVP Wilson, who was known as Sophia Smith before she got married in January, missed last month's SheBelieves Cup and announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post captioned "Life just keeps getting sweeter".

The pregnancy all but assures that Wilson, who powered the United States to their fifth Olympic gold last year, will miss the upcoming NWSL season that kicks off later this month, after she finished third in the scoring chart with a dozen goals last year. "The Thorns are proud to support her through this incredible new chapter," Portland wrote on social media.

