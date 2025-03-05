Left Menu

Soccer-Thorns, US forward Wilson announces pregnancy

U.S. national team forward Sophia Wilson announced she was pregnant on Wednesday, days before her NWSL side Portland Thorns were set to kick off the new season. "The Thorns are proud to support her through this incredible new chapter," Portland wrote on social media.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 23:41 IST
Soccer-Thorns, US forward Wilson announces pregnancy

U.S. national team forward Sophia Wilson announced she was pregnant on Wednesday, days before her NWSL side Portland Thorns were set to kick off the new season. The 2022 NWSL MVP Wilson, who was known as Sophia Smith before she got married in January, missed last month's SheBelieves Cup and announced her pregnancy with an Instagram post captioned "Life just keeps getting sweeter".

The pregnancy all but assures that Wilson, who powered the United States to their fifth Olympic gold last year, will miss the upcoming NWSL season that kicks off later this month, after she finished third in the scoring chart with a dozen goals last year. "The Thorns are proud to support her through this incredible new chapter," Portland wrote on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025