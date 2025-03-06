Soccer-Lyon coach Fonseca handed nine-month suspension
Olympique Lyonnais coach Paulo Fonseca has been suspended for nine months by the French Professional Football League (FLP), following his confrontation with referee Benoit Millot during his team's recent 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Brest.
The FLP said in a statement on Wednesday that Fonseca will be barred from accessing the bench, the officials' dressing- rooms, and participating in any official functions before, during, or after matches until November 30.
