Left Menu

Soccer-Everton secure 350 million pounds stadium financing deal

Everton have agreed a long-term financing deal for the Premier League club's new stadium on Liverpool's waterfront, securing a long-term, 350 million pounds ($450.49 million) funding deal to refinance the borrowing already in place on the venue. Everton's new owners The Friedkin Group said the funding was agreed with a "consortium of blue-chip institutional lenders" and will see the refinancing of debt that supported the completion of the 52,888-capacity Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 16:06 IST
Soccer-Everton secure 350 million pounds stadium financing deal

Everton have agreed a long-term financing deal for the Premier League club's new stadium on Liverpool's waterfront, securing a long-term, 350 million pounds ($450.49 million) funding deal to refinance the borrowing already in place on the venue.

Everton's new owners The Friedkin Group said the funding was agreed with a "consortium of blue-chip institutional lenders" and will see the refinancing of debt that supported the completion of the 52,888-capacity Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Everton said the offering was oversubscribed multiple times, ensuring competitive terms beneficial to the club.

The Texas-based Friedkin Group announced in September that they had reached an agreement to buy Everton, with the 98.8% takeover completed with Farhad Moshiri's Blue Heaven Holdings selling its majority stake in December. The Friedkin Group also owns Serie A club AS Roma.

The new stadium hosted the first of three test events on February 17 with an Under-18s match between Everton and Wigan Athletic in front of 10,000 fans. The Toffees will host their first competitive Premier League game at the venue in August. ($1 = 0.7769 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025