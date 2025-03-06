Left Menu

Cricketer Mohammed Shami committed sin by not fasting: Barelvi cleric

The national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, said on Thursday that Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has committed a sin by not fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal, he should not have done this at all, the Barelvi cleric said.In a video, Shahabuddin said Shami was seen drinking something from a bottle on the field during a match against Australia on Tuesday.He advised Shami to follow the rules of Shariat.It is the responsibility of all Muslims to follow the rules of Shariat.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 06-03-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 18:04 IST
Cricketer Mohammed Shami committed sin by not fasting: Barelvi cleric
  • Country:
  • India

The national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, said on Thursday that Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has committed a sin by not fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

''In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal, he should not have done this at all,'' the Barelvi cleric said.

In a video, Shahabuddin said Shami was seen drinking something from a bottle on the field during a match against Australia on Tuesday.

He advised Shami to follow the rules of Shariat.

''It is the responsibility of all Muslims to follow the rules of Shariat. Fasting is obligatory in Islam. If a person does not keep a fast intentionally, he is considered a sinner according to Islamic law,'' Razvi said.

''Playing cricket is not bad, but Mohammed Shami should fulfil his religious responsibilities. I advise Shami to follow the rules of Sharia and be responsible towards his religion,'' he added.

Shami is in Dubai these days. He is part of the Indian squad for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025