Cricketer Mohammed Shami committed sin by not fasting: Barelvi cleric

The national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, said on Thursday that Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has committed a sin by not fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

''In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal, he should not have done this at all,'' the Barelvi cleric said.

In a video, Shahabuddin said Shami was seen drinking something from a bottle on the field during a match against Australia on Tuesday.

He advised Shami to follow the rules of Shariat.

''It is the responsibility of all Muslims to follow the rules of Shariat. Fasting is obligatory in Islam. If a person does not keep a fast intentionally, he is considered a sinner according to Islamic law,'' Razvi said.

''Playing cricket is not bad, but Mohammed Shami should fulfil his religious responsibilities. I advise Shami to follow the rules of Sharia and be responsible towards his religion,'' he added.

Shami is in Dubai these days. He is part of the Indian squad for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.

