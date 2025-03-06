Left Menu

A look at day 6 results of Hockey India Senior Women National C'ship 2025

In the first match of the day, Telangana Hockey proved to be the better one as they defeated their opponent Hockey Association of Bihar 5-2. Komal Gurjar (12', 50', 55') scored a hattrick for Telangana Hockey. Pooja Rathod (13') and Mundari Sumi (43') also scored one goal each for their side to take the lead in the game. On the other hand, Ebha Kerketta (21') and Nutan Topno (36') scored one goal each for the Hockey Association of Bihar, as per a Hockey India press release.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 19:45 IST
A look at day 6 results of Hockey India Senior Women National C'ship 2025
Hockey Bengal in action against Madhya Pradesh. (Photo- HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Day six of the exciting 15th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship 2025 on Thursday saw some enthralling matches as Telangana Hockey, Hockey Bengal and Hockey Jharkhand secured wins in their respective matches. In the first match of the day, Telangana Hockey proved to be the better one as they defeated their opponent Hockey Association of Bihar 5-2. Komal Gurjar (12', 50', 55') scored a hattrick for Telangana Hockey. Pooja Rathod (13') and Mundari Sumi (43') also scored one goal each for their side to take the lead in the game. On the other hand, Ebha Kerketta (21') and Nutan Topno (36') scored one goal each for the Hockey Association of Bihar, as per a Hockey India press release.

In the next match, Hockey Bengal defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1. Neelu Dadiya (11') scored the first goal of the match and the consolation goal for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. On the other hand, in an interesting turn of events, Captain Anjna Dungdung (58') scored an equaliser in the final minutes of the game making sure that they were going to be goalless in the game. Selestina Horo (59') also scored another goal just before the final whistle and secured a remarkable victory in the closely contested game. In the next match of Division 'A', Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Mizoram 3-1. Sanjna Horo (21'), Captain Albera Rani Toppo (36') and Nirali Kujur (48') scored one goal each for Hockey Jharkhand. In response, Antim (47') scored the consolation goal for Hockey Mizoram.

Also, Hockey Maharashtra will face off against Manipur Hockey and Hockey Haryana will be competing against Hockey Association of Odisha in Division 'A', later today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025