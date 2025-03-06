A look at day 6 results of Hockey India Senior Women National C'ship 2025

Day six of the exciting 15th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship 2025 on Thursday saw some enthralling matches as Telangana Hockey, Hockey Bengal and Hockey Jharkhand secured wins in their respective matches. In the first match of the day, Telangana Hockey proved to be the better one as they defeated their opponent Hockey Association of Bihar 5-2. Komal Gurjar (12', 50', 55') scored a hattrick for Telangana Hockey. Pooja Rathod (13') and Mundari Sumi (43') also scored one goal each for their side to take the lead in the game. On the other hand, Ebha Kerketta (21') and Nutan Topno (36') scored one goal each for the Hockey Association of Bihar, as per a Hockey India press release.

In the next match, Hockey Bengal defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1. Neelu Dadiya (11') scored the first goal of the match and the consolation goal for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. On the other hand, in an interesting turn of events, Captain Anjna Dungdung (58') scored an equaliser in the final minutes of the game making sure that they were going to be goalless in the game. Selestina Horo (59') also scored another goal just before the final whistle and secured a remarkable victory in the closely contested game. In the next match of Division 'A', Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Mizoram 3-1. Sanjna Horo (21'), Captain Albera Rani Toppo (36') and Nirali Kujur (48') scored one goal each for Hockey Jharkhand. In response, Antim (47') scored the consolation goal for Hockey Mizoram.

Also, Hockey Maharashtra will face off against Manipur Hockey and Hockey Haryana will be competing against Hockey Association of Odisha in Division 'A', later today. (ANI)

