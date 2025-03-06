Left Menu

Kerr’s 5/38 derails UPW as MI restrict them to 150/9

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-03-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 21:21 IST
Georgia Voll's maiden Women's Premier League fifty gave UP Warriorz a blistering start, but Amelia Kerr's career-best 5/38 triggered a dramatic collapse as Mumbai Indians restricted them to 150/9 in their crucial clash here on Thursday.

Opting to bowl, Harmanpreet Kaur's side saw UP Warriorz race to 74 without loss in just 7.5 overs, with Voll and Grace Harris attacking freely.

At that stage, the Warriorz seemed set for a 200-plus total, with all 10 wickets intact and more than 12 overs to go.

Voll, playing only her second WPL game, smashed 50 off 29 balls, after being promoted to her usual opening role.

She smashed three consecutive boundaries off Kerr, using her feet well to dominate the spinners.

However, MI struck back, taking three wickets in 14 balls.

Hayley Matthews (2/17) provided the breakthrough, dismissing Harris (28 off 25) after being hit for a six.

Kiran Navgire fell for a second-ball duck, misreading Kerr's wrong'un and edging to slip.

Voll, who had looked in sublime touch, perished while attempting a shuffle-scoop, as Nat Sciver-Brunt's back-of-the-hand slower ball crashed into her stumps.

Kerr was the wrecker-in-chief, picking up two wickets in the final over to register her best WPL figures.

She earlier struck twice in the 15th over, dismissing Dinesh Vrinda before removing the dangerous Chinelle Henry (6), who had just launched a huge six.

Henry fell next ball, slicing a lofted shot to long-off as Kerr smartly altered her line and pace.

From a dominant 74/0, Warriorz slumped to 150/9, managing just 76 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the last 12.1 overs.

With back-to-back defeats, Warriorz have slipped to the bottom of the five-team standings and must win their remaining games to keep their playoff hopes alive.

