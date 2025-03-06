Left Menu

Orleans Masters: Ayush Shetty moves to quarterfinals; Kidambi, Prannoy crash out

During his match, Shetty defeated Hong Kong's world number 41 shuttler Jason Gunawan in two straight games by 21-17, 21-17, securing his first win against him in three meetings.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 23:05 IST
Ayush Shetty (Photo- X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty continued his fine run at the ongoing Orleans Masters badminton tournament, reaching the quarterfinals of the men's singles competition on Thursday. During his match, Shetty defeated Hong Kong's world number 41 shuttler Jason Gunawan in two straight games by 21-17, 21-17, securing his first win against him in three meetings.

The world number 48 Ayush had earlier secured a stunning upset win over former world champion and 12th-ranked third seed Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 21-17, 21-9 in just 36 minutes. On the other hand, Kidambi Srikanth and Prannoy HS lost their respective round of 16 clashes.

Kidambi became another victim of Lee Zii Jia, a Paris 2024 bronze medalist, who secured his second win of the competition by beating the former world no one by 21-11, 21-17 victory. Prannoy HS, the World Championships medalist, also succumbed to Chinese Taipei's Lin CY by 18-21, 9-21 in two successive games.

During his first round match, Prannoy downed Chinese Taipei's TW Wang by 21-11, 20-22, 21-9. The ongoing Orleans Masters will take place till March 9, having started on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

