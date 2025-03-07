Left Menu

Karnataka State Police Run: Running for Pride and Cause

The second edition of the Karnataka State Police Run, expected to attract over 10,000 participants, will take place on March 9. The event aims to promote police pride, a drug-free Karnataka, and cybercrime awareness. It will feature a Timed 10K and an Awareness 5K Run in Bengaluru and other district headquarters.

On March 9, the second Karnataka State Police Run will see over 10,000 participants, including police officers, athletes, and servicemen, come together. This year's theme, 'Namma Police, Namma Hemme,' underscores pride in the state's law enforcement.

The event, organized in collaboration with the State Bank of India, highlights issues such as a drug-free Karnataka, green initiatives in Bengaluru, and cybercrime awareness. Participants can compete in either the Timed 10K or the Awareness 5K Races, both beginning and concluding at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. District headquarters across Karnataka will also host the event simultaneously.

The event will kick off with a performance by the Karnataka State Police Band, and feature a parade of infantry horses. Flagging off the event will be State Home Minister G Parameshwara, with top officials like Alok Mohan and Joohi Smitha Sinha present. Participants can pick up their gear ahead of the race at Sullivan Hockey Grounds.

