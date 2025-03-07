Nasa Hataoka and Cassie Porter Lead the Charge at Blue Bay LPGA
Nasa Hataoka and Cassie Porter lead the LPGA's Blue Bay tournament after the second round in Hainan, China, with scores of 66 and 68. Close behind are Rio Takeda, Gabbie Lopez, and Auston Kim. Top-ranked players Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin trail further behind.
Nasa Hataoka and Cassie Porter emerged as the frontrunners in the LPGA's Blue Bay tournament held in Hainan, China, after maintaining a one-shot lead by the conclusion of the second round. Hataoka's impressive 6-under 66 score complemented Porter's equally solid 68, placing them both at 7-under 137.
Hot on their heels, Rio Takeda finished just one stroke behind after securing a 69. Meanwhile, Gabbie Lopez with a 70 and Auston Kim with a 71 sit two shots behind the leaders, adding pressure as the competition heats up.
Jeeno Thitikul, ranked No. 2 by the LPGA, registered a 73, leaving her five shots off the lead. China's own Ruoning Yin, ranked fourth, carded a 74, placing her nine strokes back, while defending champion Bailey Tarday ended up ten shots behind with a 72.
