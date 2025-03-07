Left Menu

Shiv Kapur's Call for a Major Indian Golf Breakthrough

Shiv Kapur, a three-time Asian Tour champion, highlights the growing popularity of golf in India but notes the lack of professional progress. He expresses disappointment over India's absence of a Major winner and top-ranked players, contrasting with successes in sports like cricket and hockey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:05 IST
Golf
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Kapur, a three-time Asian Tour champion and recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award, has raised concerns about the state of professional golf in India.

During the Habitat for Humanity India's sixth Annual Charity Golf Tournament, Kapur pointed out that while the sport's popularity has increased, similar advancements at the professional level are lacking.

Kapur emphasized the absence of a Major champion from India and the need for top-ranked Indian players on the global scene, contrasting it with the success stories seen in cricket and hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

