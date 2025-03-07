Left Menu

Mahesh Bhupathi Advocates for India to Host Olympics Amid Sports Challenges

Former tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi calls for India to host the Olympics and addresses challenges facing non-cricket sports at the Trailblazers 3.0 Conclave. He highlights the potential of young tennis star Maaya Rajeshwaran and discusses the need for improved sports infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:23 IST
Mahesh Bhupathi. (Photo- Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
At the Trailblazers 3.0 Conclave in Kolkata, former Indian tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi passionately advocated for India to host the Olympics, whether in 2036 or 2046, amid the country's existing challenges in non-cricket sports.

India has already expressed a keen interest in hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics. On October 1 last year, the Indian Olympic Association sent a 'Letter of Intent' to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission, marking the nation's formal interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics and Paralympics.

Bhupathi highlighted the disparities in funding between cricket and other sports, noting that while the BCCI extensively funds cricket from the grassroots level, other sports fields do not enjoy similar resources. Besides advocating for hosting the Olympics, Bhupathi also shed light on tennis prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran's achievements, citing her as India's promising talent in international tennis.

He remarked on the vast differences in player development compared to countries like Spain. Adding to the discussion, Indian squash ace Saurav Ghosal and former All England champion Pullela Gopichand echoed Bhupathi's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of infrastructure and continued sports momentum, particularly in light of the improvements since the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

Furthermore, World Athletics vice-president Adille Sumariwalla stressed the need for India to focus on sports with substantial medal prospects, aligning with Bhupathi's call for renewed sports impetus in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

