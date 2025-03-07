Left Menu

Beyond the Pitch: India's Quest for Cricketing Mastery

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak dismisses claims of home advantage for India in the ICC Champions Trophy, emphasizing the importance of consistent performance. Despite speculations, Kotak highlights the team's focus on playing quality cricket against New Zealand in the final, not relying on prior victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:00 IST
Beyond the Pitch: India's Quest for Cricketing Mastery
Sitanshu Kotak
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Amidst growing speculations of home advantage, India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, addressed the media on Friday, dismissing any notion that the team's extended stay at the current venue offered benefits. He noted such discussions surfaced only after India's victories in the Champions Trophy.

Kotak emphasized that winning in cricket depends on consistent quality play, rather than venue familiarity. He stated that playing well holds more significance than debating advantages. Kotak and head coach Gautam Gambhir clarified the varied nature of practice and match pitches, asserting that the latter's familiarity does not ensure success.

Ahead of the showdown with New Zealand, Kotak urged the team to focus on their game strategy instead of dwelling on their previous group match victory over the same opponent. Highlighting the unpredictable nature of sports, he reinforced the need for India to deliver their best on match day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025