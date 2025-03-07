Beyond the Pitch: India's Quest for Cricketing Mastery

Amidst growing speculations of home advantage, India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, addressed the media on Friday, dismissing any notion that the team's extended stay at the current venue offered benefits. He noted such discussions surfaced only after India's victories in the Champions Trophy.

Kotak emphasized that winning in cricket depends on consistent quality play, rather than venue familiarity. He stated that playing well holds more significance than debating advantages. Kotak and head coach Gautam Gambhir clarified the varied nature of practice and match pitches, asserting that the latter's familiarity does not ensure success.

Ahead of the showdown with New Zealand, Kotak urged the team to focus on their game strategy instead of dwelling on their previous group match victory over the same opponent. Highlighting the unpredictable nature of sports, he reinforced the need for India to deliver their best on match day.

