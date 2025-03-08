Boca Juniors Dominate Central Cordoba with Commanding 3-0 Victory

M ilton Gimenez struck early, Jose Florentin scored an own goal, and Miguel Merentiel netted late as Boca Juniors secured a 3-0 victory over a 10-man Central Cordoba in the Argentine Primera Division tournament on Friday.

This marks Boca's fifth consecutive league win, lifting them to second place, just one point behind league leaders Argentinos Juniors. "Today showed that we played well. We scored the goals quite quickly," Gimenez told TNT Sports. "This is day by day, game by game. The league is highly competitive and difficult."

Gimenez scored early for the second consecutive match after receiving a perfect long ball from former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, allowing Boca to lead in the 16th minute. Boca doubled their lead in the 36th minute when Kevin Zenon's cross inadvertently led to a goal by Cordoba defender Jose Florentin. Merentiel sealed the win with a late goal from an assist by Luis Advincula.

