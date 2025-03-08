Left Menu

Tiger Woods: Navigating Loss and the Future of His Golf Career

Tiger Woods will not participate in The Players Championship due to personal reasons following his mother's sudden passing. As he navigates this challenging time, Woods has limited his golfing to three occasions. He reflects on his future participation, with the possibility of returning through performance-based qualifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-03-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 09:29 IST
Tiger Woods, the golfing icon known for his remarkable career, has opted out of The Players Championship, a decision influenced by personal circumstances. Following the unexpected passing of his mother, Woods admitted his heart isn't in golf practice at the moment.

The sporting legend played only three times since the tragic event, twice in the TMRW Golf League and once with former President Donald Trump. His last official PGA Tour appearance was in 2019, where he secured a five-year exemption for The Players with his 2019 Masters win.

With no special exemptions available for entry, Woods' path back to The Players depends on his performance this year. As he contemplates his return, fans await to see if he will choose to compete at the Masters or the PGA Tour Champions after turning 50.

(With inputs from agencies.)

