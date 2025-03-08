Lauren Price Eyes Undisputed Legacy in Welterweight Boxing

In a significant victory for British boxing, Lauren Price emerged triumphant against Natasha Jonas in London, uniting the WBA, WBC, and IBF welterweight titles. Price's relentless pace and agility were crucial to maintaining her undefeated streak, now at 9-0.

At 30, Price is determined to claim the final major title in her division, the WBO belt. The current holder, Mikaela Mayer, is scheduled to fight Sandy Ryan in Las Vegas in March, a match that Price closely follows with interest.

As a Welsh athlete and Tokyo Olympic gold medallist, Price draws inspiration from Ireland's Katie Taylor. Eager to etch her name in history, Price is resolute in her pursuit of becoming an undisputed champion, rallying her nation's support along the way.

(With inputs from agencies.)