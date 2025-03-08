India vs. New Zealand: Epic Rematch Set for ICC Champions Trophy Final

As cricket fans gear up for Sunday's ICC Champions Trophy final, Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Raj Kumar Sharma, has expressed strong confidence in India emerging victorious against New Zealand. The match, taking place at the Dubai International Stadium, presents an opportunity for the Indian team to make a significant mark.

India remains undefeated in the tournament, showcasing powerful performances across the board. However, New Zealand, under the leadership of Mitchell Santner, is equally formidable, promising a matchup reminiscent of their clash in the 2000 final, which the Kiwis won. The Men in Blue aspire to avenge their past losses, including pivotal games like the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinals and the 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

Raj Kumar Sharma emphasized Virat Kohli's role, highlighting his recent performances as crucial to India's success. Kohli's latest knock of 84 against Australia was a masterclass, earning him 'Player of the Match' and further raising hopes for India's coveted victory against New Zealand.

