Shami's Pursuit: Record-Breaking Feat Awaits at ICC Champions Trophy Final

As Team India gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy final in Dubai, all eyes are on pacer Mohammed Shami, who is poised to break records. With a formidable track record in ICC knockout matches, he needs just one more five-wicket haul to eclipse Zaheer Khan's record for the most wickets by an Indian in ODI knockouts.

Shami has been a powerhouse in this Champions Trophy edition, bagging eight wickets across four games with an average of 19.87. His standout performance includes figures of 5/53 against Pakistan, making him India's leading wicket-taker in the tournament and the second overall, trailing only New Zealand's Matt Henry, who claims 10 scalps.

Having claimed 13 wickets in five ICC ODI knockout matches at an average of 19.76, Shami's potential impact in the final cannot be underestimated. Despite featuring in only one final before, where he picked one wicket against Australia, Shami's prowess could spearhead India's attack as they aim to avenge prior defeats by New Zealand, including the 2019 World Cup semifinal loss.

The final showdown against New Zealand on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium is highly anticipated. With India yet to lose in the tournament and New Zealand showing strong form under Mitchell Santner's leadership, the match promises a thrilling encounter. It's a chance for Shami and Team India to script a new chapter by avenging past losses.

