India Set to Clash with New Zealand in Epic ICC Champions Trophy Final

As the much-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy final approaches, India is set to lock horns with New Zealand in Dubai. Former Indian captain and current BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly, has voiced his confidence in the Men in Blue clinching the title if they maintain their current form.

The final, which takes place on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium, rekindles memories of the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, a match won by New Zealand. It also serves as an opportunity for India to avenge past defeats by the Black Caps, including the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and the 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

Earlier, India defeated New Zealand by 44 runs, thanking their stellar performance by bowlers, including Varun Chakaravarthy. The Kiwi's Matt Henry had an impressive showing with 5/42, matching figures with Chakaravarthy. Scheduled squads list prominent players like Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Santner aiming to steer their teams to victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)