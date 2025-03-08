Kiwis Aim to Revive Glory as They Gear Up for ICC Champions Trophy Final Against India

As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final approaches, New Zealand's cricket team gears up to face India in Dubai, with opener Will Young drawing inspiration from the Kiwis' triumphant 2000 campaign. In that historic match, New Zealand clinched victory against India by four wickets, a feat that continues to inspire current players.

New Zealand is set to field a formidable team, with the 32-year-old Young eager to recreate the magic he witnessed as a child when the Black Caps lifted the trophy in Kenya. Young fondly recalls iconic figures from the 2000 squad, who have left an indelible mark on his cricketing journey.

Young stated that a recent team meeting included stories from former player Scott Styris, highlighting past achievements. The current squad aims to learn from past encounters with India, particularly their recent group stage defeat in Dubai, and hopes to adjust strategies to overcome challenges on finals day.

(With inputs from agencies.)