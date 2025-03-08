Kiwis Aim to Revive Glory as They Gear Up for ICC Champions Trophy Final Against India
New Zealand opener Will Young reflects on the 2000 Champions Trophy victory for inspiration as the Kiwis prepare for the 2025 final against India in Dubai. Drawing from past success, Young emphasizes adaptability and learning, hoping to emulate the achievements of iconic former players.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final approaches, New Zealand's cricket team gears up to face India in Dubai, with opener Will Young drawing inspiration from the Kiwis' triumphant 2000 campaign. In that historic match, New Zealand clinched victory against India by four wickets, a feat that continues to inspire current players.
New Zealand is set to field a formidable team, with the 32-year-old Young eager to recreate the magic he witnessed as a child when the Black Caps lifted the trophy in Kenya. Young fondly recalls iconic figures from the 2000 squad, who have left an indelible mark on his cricketing journey.
Young stated that a recent team meeting included stories from former player Scott Styris, highlighting past achievements. The current squad aims to learn from past encounters with India, particularly their recent group stage defeat in Dubai, and hopes to adjust strategies to overcome challenges on finals day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rachin Ravindra's Stellar Return: From Injury to Century
Dominating Spin: Bracewell Shines as Black Caps Triumph Over Bangladesh
Rachin Ravindra Eager for More Playtime After Stellar Comeback Centurion
Black Caps Prepare for Semi-Final Showdown Against South Africa
Rachin Ravindra's Century Pushes New Zealand to CT 2025 Final Brink