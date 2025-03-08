Left Menu

Corbin Bosch Steps Up for Mumbai Indians

South African bowler Corbin Bosch joins Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025, replacing the injured Lizaad Williams. Bosch has played 86 T20s with 59 wickets and brings experience from MI Cape Town's SA20 win. Previously, he has represented South Africa in international matches and the Rajasthan Royals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:08 IST
Corbin Bosch
In a strategic move, Mumbai Indians have signed South African bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch as a replacement for their injured pacer, Lizaad Williams, for the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Bosch, aged 30, has an impressive record in T20 cricket, having claimed 59 wickets in 86 matches. He proved his mettle in MI Cape Town's victorious 2025 SA20 campaign with 11 crucial wickets.

Bosch's international experience includes playing one Test and two ODIs for South Africa. He fills the gap left by Lizaad Williams after the latter was sidelined due to a knee injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

