Corbin Bosch Steps Up for Mumbai Indians

In a strategic move, Mumbai Indians have signed South African bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch as a replacement for their injured pacer, Lizaad Williams, for the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Bosch, aged 30, has an impressive record in T20 cricket, having claimed 59 wickets in 86 matches. He proved his mettle in MI Cape Town's victorious 2025 SA20 campaign with 11 crucial wickets.

Bosch's international experience includes playing one Test and two ODIs for South Africa. He fills the gap left by Lizaad Williams after the latter was sidelined due to a knee injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)