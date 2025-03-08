Mumbai Indians Sign Corbin Bosch as IPL 2025 Replacement

The Mumbai Indians have made a strategic move by signing South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch to replace their injured fast bowler Lizaad Williams for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The decision was confirmed in a release by the IPL, marking Bosch's first appearance in the renowned league.

While yet to debut in the IPL, Bosch's experience includes being a reserve player for Rajasthan Royals in 2022, stepping in for Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile. Additionally, Bosch was integral to the MI Cape Town team that secured the SA20 title earlier this year, showcasing his familiarity with the Mumbai Indians franchise.

Bosch claimed 11 wickets with an economy rate of 8.68 across seven innings during MI Cape Town's championship run. The upcoming IPL season will also see him reunite with Ryan Rickelton, his compatriot from both the national team and SA20. However, Bosch will miss the Pakistan Super League, where he was a diamond pick, due to schedule overlap.

In his T20 career, Bosch has taken 59 wickets in 86 matches while also accumulating 663 runs. The Mumbai Indians, aiming to rebound from their poor performance last season, are banking on a mix of new and retained talent, including Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Last season, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the table, with just four wins. The team is now looking forward to a more successful run in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)