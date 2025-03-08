Left Menu

Shubman Gill: Stepping Up as India's Vice-Captain

India's vice-captain Shubman Gill discusses his strategic approach as Rohit Sharma's deputy, his adaptive batting style, and the challenging pitch conditions in Dubai for the upcoming Champions Trophy final. His performance has been stellar, with notable scores throughout, focusing on instinctual, risk-assessed gameplay that defines his hallmark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 20:42 IST
Shubman Gill (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

India's vice-captain, Shubman Gill, has candidly shared insights into his role supporting skipper Rohit Sharma, his batting strategies, and expected pitch conditions for the forthcoming Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai. Gill, the world's top ODI batter, has excelled since his vice-captaincy promotion, enhancing his on-field responsibilities.

Ahead of the match, Gill highlighted his developmental journey, underscoring the expanded duties accompanying his leadership role. He emphasized the importance of his role in guiding young players under pressure, maintaining strategic focus, and executing game plans effectively.

Despite his new role, Gill's performances remain remarkable. With various impressive innings, including a century against Bangladesh, he focuses on situation-specific, instinct-driven play, avoiding premeditated moves. As the Dubai pitch promises familiar challenges, Gill anticipates relying on the team's well-honed strategy for this crucial final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

