Shubman Gill: Stepping Up as India's Vice-Captain

India's vice-captain, Shubman Gill, has candidly shared insights into his role supporting skipper Rohit Sharma, his batting strategies, and expected pitch conditions for the forthcoming Champions Trophy final against New Zealand in Dubai. Gill, the world's top ODI batter, has excelled since his vice-captaincy promotion, enhancing his on-field responsibilities.

Ahead of the match, Gill highlighted his developmental journey, underscoring the expanded duties accompanying his leadership role. He emphasized the importance of his role in guiding young players under pressure, maintaining strategic focus, and executing game plans effectively.

Despite his new role, Gill's performances remain remarkable. With various impressive innings, including a century against Bangladesh, he focuses on situation-specific, instinct-driven play, avoiding premeditated moves. As the Dubai pitch promises familiar challenges, Gill anticipates relying on the team's well-honed strategy for this crucial final.

