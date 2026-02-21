Left Menu

Pakistan vs New Zealand: A T20 World Cup Clash

In a T20 World Cup Super 8 match, Pakistan, captained by Salma Ali Agha, chose to bat against New Zealand. Both teams made lineup changes, with Mitchell Santner returning for New Zealand and Fakhar Zaman added for Pakistan. The match lineup reveals strategic shifts by both teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:50 IST
Pakistan vs New Zealand: A T20 World Cup Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a thrilling T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter, Pakistan, led by captain Salma Ali Agha, chose to bat after winning the toss against New Zealand on Saturday.

Pakistan introduced Fakhar Zaman to their lineup, replacing Khawaja Nafay, while New Zealand made three changes. Skipper Mitchell Santner returned after a health setback, joining Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson in the playing XI.

The matchup reflects strategic adjustments by both teams, aiming for a crucial victory. New Zealand's lineup includes notable players like Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, and Glenn Phillips, whereas Pakistan fields a strong side with stars such as Babar Azam and Shadab Khan.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Factory Fire Claims Four Lives in Mujesar: Investigation Underway

Tragic Factory Fire Claims Four Lives in Mujesar: Investigation Underway

 India
2
Kejriwal Accuses Centre of Sacrificing Farmers in US Trade Deal

Kejriwal Accuses Centre of Sacrificing Farmers in US Trade Deal

 India
3
Meghalaya Bids Farewell to Influential MP Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon

Meghalaya Bids Farewell to Influential MP Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon

 India
4
Sihora: From Communal Tension to Calm Respite

Sihora: From Communal Tension to Calm Respite

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026