Pakistan vs New Zealand: A T20 World Cup Clash
In a T20 World Cup Super 8 match, Pakistan, captained by Salma Ali Agha, chose to bat against New Zealand. Both teams made lineup changes, with Mitchell Santner returning for New Zealand and Fakhar Zaman added for Pakistan. The match lineup reveals strategic shifts by both teams.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:50 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
In a thrilling T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter, Pakistan, led by captain Salma Ali Agha, chose to bat after winning the toss against New Zealand on Saturday.
Pakistan introduced Fakhar Zaman to their lineup, replacing Khawaja Nafay, while New Zealand made three changes. Skipper Mitchell Santner returned after a health setback, joining Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson in the playing XI.
The matchup reflects strategic adjustments by both teams, aiming for a crucial victory. New Zealand's lineup includes notable players like Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, and Glenn Phillips, whereas Pakistan fields a strong side with stars such as Babar Azam and Shadab Khan.
- READ MORE ON:
- T20
- World Cup
- Pakistan
- New Zealand
- cricket
- Fakhar Zaman
- Mitchell Santner
- toss
- elections
- Super 8
ALSO READ
BCCI's Vision for Blind Cricket: Inclusive Growth and Global Success
Exclusion of Pakistani Cricketers from The Hundred: An Unsettling Prospect
Crackdown on Online Cricket Betting Racket in Nellore
Cricket's Uneven Playing Field: The Financial Divide Impacting Global Game Growth
Yash Dhull: A Resilient Comeback to Cricket After Heart Surgery