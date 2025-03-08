France's Flamboyant Victory Crushes Ireland's Six Nations Dream

France took a commanding lead in the Six Nations title chase on Saturday, overcoming the loss of star player Antoine Dupont to defeat Ireland 42-27. The victorious team's dynamic second-half performance delivered a heavy blow to Ireland's ambition of securing a third consecutive championship title.

The game turned dramatically against Ireland in the 27th minute with Dupont's departure due to a knee injury. Despite this setback, France's aggressive tactics, with swift tries from Paul Boudehent, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, and Oscar Jegou, stunned the hosts and disrupted their Grand Slam aspirations.

France earned a bonus-point victory and sits comfortably atop the standings, two points ahead of Ireland. A straightforward win against Scotland in their upcoming match would likely secure their first title win since 2010, owing to their superior points difference.

(With inputs from agencies.)