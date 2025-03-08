Left Menu

France Captain Antoine Dupont's Injury Clouds Six Nations Victory

France's victory over Ireland in the Six Nations was marred by Antoine Dupont's serious knee injury. Coach Fabien Galthie expressed concerns over the tackle's legality. While France demands explanations, Ireland's interim coach Simon Easterby defends the referee's decision, calling the incident unfortunate but legal.

France's captain, Antoine Dupont, may face a serious knee injury following the team's 42-27 win against Ireland in the Six Nations at Aviva Stadium. The team's coach, Fabien Galthie, visibly disturbed, shared that Dupont limped off the field after a blow from the Irish defense.

Galthie has targeted two Irish players, Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Porter, to answer before a disciplinary commission. Expressing distress, he emphasized the necessity to safeguard players, questioning the physical confrontations in the match.

While France's camp demands explanations, Ireland's interim coach, Simon Easterby, asserts that the referee, Angus Gardner, made the right call. He views the incident as a typical rugby occurrence, despite the unfortunate outcome for Dupont's knee.

