Madison Keys Shines at Indian Wells After Australian Open Triumph

Australian Open winner Madison Keys defeated Anastasia Potapova in straight sets at Indian Wells, continuing her 13-match winning streak. Fellow American Taylor Fritz also advanced, though he faced challenges. Both players anticipate tough matches in the next round as they progress in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 02:38 IST
Newly crowned Australian Open champion Madison Keys showed no signs of slowing down as she dominated Anastasia Potapova 6-3, 6-0 in her opening match at Indian Wells. Her commanding performance extended her winning streak to 13 matches.

Expressing her excitement, Keys said, "Australia was an amazing moment, and it's great to be back in front of a supportive home crowd at a familiar venue." Keys, currently ranked world number five, will next face either Elise Mertens or Kimberly Birrell.

Meanwhile, American Taylor Fritz fought hard against Italian Matteo Gigante, eventually progressing with a 6-3, 7-5 victory. Despite struggling with an abdominal injury post-Australian Open, Fritz remains focused as he aims to secure a spot in the tournament's round of 16.

