Collin Morikawa Leads at Arnold Palmer Invitational with Stellar Shots

Collin Morikawa delivered a standout performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, carding a 5-under 67 on a challenging Bay Hill course. This gave him a one-shot lead and a chance to win for the first time in 17 months.

Russell Henley posed a tough challenge, with a strong 67 leaving him one stroke behind. Corey Conners, after a bogey on the 18th, finished two shots back. As the sun baked the course, the greens became tricky, with many players seeing their putts roll significantly past the hole.

Despite these conditions, Morikawa was the only player to avoid a bogey in the final four holes. Others, like Jason Day, showed resilience and skill, with Day shooting a tournament-low 64 followed by a 69 to stay in contention.

