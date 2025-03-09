Van de Zandschulp Upsets Djokovic in Shocking Indian Wells Exit

Novak Djokovic faced a surprising defeat at the Indian Wells tennis tournament, losing to Botic van de Zandschulp. The Dutchman defeated the 24-time Grand Slam champion 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, marking a back-to-back early exit against tournament lucky losers for Djokovic.

Despite a shaky start with 14 unforced errors, Djokovic fought back in the second set but succumbed in the third, unable to recover from a 3-1 deficit. Djokovic acknowledged his off performance, attributing no excuses.

The tournament saw other upsets, including Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger Aliassime's defeats. Meanwhile, players like Madison Keys and Carlos Alcaraz advanced, showing top form in their matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)