Van de Zandschulp Upsets Djokovic in Shocking Indian Wells Exit

Novak Djokovic faced an unexpected defeat against Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of Indian Wells. Despite a strong comeback in the second set, Djokovic couldn't maintain his momentum, ultimately losing the decider. Other tournament upsets included Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger Aliassime’s early exits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 10:15 IST
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic faced a surprising defeat at the Indian Wells tennis tournament, losing to Botic van de Zandschulp. The Dutchman defeated the 24-time Grand Slam champion 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, marking a back-to-back early exit against tournament lucky losers for Djokovic.

Despite a shaky start with 14 unforced errors, Djokovic fought back in the second set but succumbed in the third, unable to recover from a 3-1 deficit. Djokovic acknowledged his off performance, attributing no excuses.

The tournament saw other upsets, including Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger Aliassime's defeats. Meanwhile, players like Madison Keys and Carlos Alcaraz advanced, showing top form in their matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

