Waratahs' Winning Streak Shakes Super Rugby Standings

The New South Wales Waratahs are the only undefeated team in Super Rugby Pacific after securing a 34-10 victory over the Western Force. This win places them in second, behind the Waikato Chiefs, despite suffering a loss to the Fijian Drua. Queensland Reds likewise stumbled with a heavy defeat against the Canterbury Crusaders.

Max Jorgensen proved instrumental for the Waratahs, scoring a pair of tries that contributed significantly to their success. Head coach Dan McKellar expressed satisfaction with his team's offensive performance, highlighting improvements in their attacking strategy.

A remarkable play by Drua winger Ponipate Loganimasi led to the Chiefs' defeat, while in other matches, Sevu Reece and Will Jordan were pivotal in the Crusaders' triumph over the Reds. Moana Pasifika also celebrated a win over the Wellington Hurricanes, guided by Samoa international Miracle Faillagi's hat-trick.

