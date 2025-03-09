Left Menu

New Zealand Skipper Takes Tactical Lead in Champions Trophy Clash

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and chose to bat against India in the Champions Trophy final. Both teams made changes with Nathan Smith replacing the injured Matt Henry for New Zealand. India remained unchanged, marking the 12th consecutive toss defeat for India's captain, Rohit Sharma.

Updated: 09-03-2025 14:14 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Champions Trophy final began with a strategic decision as New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner triumphed in the toss and opted to bat first against India. This crucial choice sets the stage for an intense cricketing showdown on Sunday.

Amidst the excitement, New Zealand made a tactical adjustment, introducing Nathan Smith into the lineup due to an injury sidelining Matt Henry. Conversely, India stuck to their tried-and-true lineup, bringing back their reliable playing eleven for the high-stakes encounter.

A notable theme this season is India's captain Rohit Sharma's streak of toss misfortune, having lost the toss for the 12th consecutive time in an ODI format. This twist adds an intriguing layer as both teams vie for the prestigious title at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

