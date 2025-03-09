Left Menu

Triumphant Swing: Jeneath Wong's Historic Victory at Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship

Jeneath Wong made history as the first Malaysian to win the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, clinching victory with a remarkable 18-under total. India’s Saanvi Somu emerged as the top Indian golfer at tied 38th, while compatriots Guntas Kaur Sandhu and Mannat Brar faced challenging final rounds.

Updated: 09-03-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 14:58 IST


Jeneath Wong etched her name in the annals of golf history by becoming the first Malaysian to clinch the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship. Her stellar performance at Hoiana Shores Golf Club, Vietnam, culminated in a final round of 68, sealing a one-shot victory with an 18-under total.

India's young golfing talents had a challenging experience at the championship. Saanvi Somu emerged as the best Indian performer, securing a tied 38th position. Despite her age, 14-year-old Guntas Kaur Sandhu showed promise by becoming the youngest Indian to make the tournament cut.

Meanwhile, Mannat Brar, after three previous attempts, successfully made the cut this year. For Wong, this victory opens doors to three Women's Majors and a host of other prestigious events, marking a new chapter in her promising career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

