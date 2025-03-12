Left Menu

Sports Spectacle: From NFL Draft Picks to NBA Streaks

Exciting developments in NFL, NBA, golf, and more mark the latest in sports. Key highlights include extra NFL draft picks, Phillies' victory over Red Sox, Eagles' White House visit, PGA and LIV negotiations, Cavaliers' win streak, and Hamilton's Ferrari debut in F1. Maine faces funding issues over transgender sports row.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 10:27 IST
In an eventful week for sports, four teams, including the Ravens and Cowboys, scored four compensatory picks each in the 2025 NFL Draft, as announced by the NFL on Tuesday. The San Francisco 49ers' picks include contributions for coaching development.

Meanwhile, in Major League Baseball, the Philadelphia Phillies dominated the Boston Red Sox 18-8 in spring training, led by the explosive performance of Buddy Kennedy and Josh Breaux.

Golf news centers around potential changes, as PGA Tour's Adam Scott expressed cautious optimism about merging with LIV Golf, while PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan credited Trump's involvement for progress. In basketball, the Cavalier's streak and a funding pause for Maine's university over legislative disputes highlight sports' broader impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

