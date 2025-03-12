Sports Spectacle: From NFL Draft Picks to NBA Streaks

In an eventful week for sports, four teams, including the Ravens and Cowboys, scored four compensatory picks each in the 2025 NFL Draft, as announced by the NFL on Tuesday. The San Francisco 49ers' picks include contributions for coaching development.

Meanwhile, in Major League Baseball, the Philadelphia Phillies dominated the Boston Red Sox 18-8 in spring training, led by the explosive performance of Buddy Kennedy and Josh Breaux.

Golf news centers around potential changes, as PGA Tour's Adam Scott expressed cautious optimism about merging with LIV Golf, while PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan credited Trump's involvement for progress. In basketball, the Cavalier's streak and a funding pause for Maine's university over legislative disputes highlight sports' broader impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)